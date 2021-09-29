Submit Release
AFTS partners with Pegasus Tech Ventures and GrEEK Campus to host Startup World Cup Pitch Competition

The Startup World Cup is returning for the 3rd year in a row and this year's competition will be hosted on November 17th, 2021 at The GrEEK Campus in downtown Cairo.

we are excited to support and empower entrepreneurs to continue innovating and forging new economic paths towards building the region’s startup ecosystem.”
— Ahmed El Alfi, Founder & Chairman of The GrEEK Campus and Sawari Ventures
CAIRO, EGYPT, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) is happy to announce its third year partnering with Pegasus Tech Ventures’ Startup World Cup to host a pitch competition on the evening of November 17th, 2021. The competition will be hosted at The GrEEK Campus Library Rooftop in downtown Cairo.

While startups across Africa and in particular Egypt have been gaining momentum with larger and larger funding announcements, there remains a disconnect for early-stage startups working to raise rounds in Africa. This year’s Pan-African Innovation: Regional Final Startup World Cup Pitch Competition comes as part of the 2021 Africa Fintech Summit Cairo on November 16-17, 2021 aiming to better connect the North African and Sub-Saharan African fintech ecosystems.

GrEEK Campus is joining the Africa Fintech Summit this year as a Strategic Partner to assist with the organization and implementation of this year's summit in Cairo, Egypt. Ahmed El Alfi, the Founder & Chairman of The GrEEK Campus and the Chairman of Sawari Ventures said, "we are excited to support and empower entrepreneurs to continue innovating and forging new economic paths towards building the region's startup ecosystem."

“One of our favorite parts of planning each AFTS is organizing the Startup World Cup pitch competition. Over the years, it has been great seeing so many young minds emerge from the competition and go on to do great things, including, raising large funding rounds, gaining coverage in global tech news like TechCrunch, and even watching cohort members go on to participate in Y Combinator’s famous accelerator program,” explains the Founder & CEO of the Africa Fintech Summit and Dedalus Global, Leland Rice.

Applications for the competition are now available via Google Forms. Pre-seed startups are encouraged to apply for the chance to participate in this competition, happening on the heels of the Africa Fintech Summit Cairo 2021. The winner of this year’s regional competition will go on to compete in May 2022 at the Global Finals competition in Silicon Valley for the chance to win $1M USD equity investment.

