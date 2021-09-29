Police Officers in Illinois Are Persecuted, Overworked and Need Your Support
Law enforcement officers in Illinois have faced many challenges – protests, public scrutiny, attacks from the media & new anti-public safety legislation.CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law enforcement officers in Illinois have been faced with many challenges – protests, public scrutiny, attacks from the media and new anti-public safety legislation. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police is the largest advocate for police officers in Illinois. Right now, police officers in Illinois need support, advocacy and funding to help turn the tide against the Defund the Police/anti law enforcement movement facing our profession.
“Strength through Fraternalism” is the slogan of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police. The Illinois State Lodge was chartered in 1963, and is run by a highly dedicated Board of Trustees and staff who are committed to elevating the law enforcement profession. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police defends and advocates for law enforcement officers at a national and state level.
Law Enforcement Officers in Illinois Have Been Persecuted and Mistreated
2020 and 2021 put a tremendous strain on law enforcement officers in Illinois – anti-police protests and riots, COVID-19, and state laws that threaten the law enforcement profession. Back in July, the Chicago Police Department described a “total burnout”. Law enforcement officers had endured cancelled days off and 12-hour shifts.
There is a loss of morale among law enforcement officers in Illinois, and through the country. Chicago, along with New York and Minneapolis, have seen an increase in retirements. (Source: Chicago Sun Times). In Chicago, 560 officers retired in 2020, which is a police department that had approximately 13,100 sworn-in officers as of March. That is 15% more cops retiring last year than the previous year. ‘
The Impact of HB 3653 on Illinois Police Officers :
Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 3653, which focused on “police accountability” and the undefined nature of “systemic racism” in Illinois Law Enforcement. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police conducted an internal survey of its membership in response to HB 3653 and found that:
• 99% feel that the legislation will embolden criminals
• 46% Indicate they are actively looking to move out of state for other work, and of those 46 percent, four out of ten respondents believe they will be leaving law enforcement entirely.
• 97% Feel physically or financially threatened by the provisions of the legislation.
Support For The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
Men and women across the state and the country put on a uniform everyday and step out the door. They are unsure of whether they will be returning home at the end of the day. That is the risk that they take. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police fights on behalf of its members, as well as law enforcement officers in Illinois.
Sponsorships to the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police help to contribute to the process of fighting against this anti public safety legislation as well as funding benefits and programs for its members. These benefits include accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical incident support services, disaster response support, scholarships, educational resources, and more. The Illinois State Lodge fights tirelessly on behalf of its members, and you too, can join that fight. Learn how you can contribute today at www.ilfop.org/support.
About The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police:
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), founded over 100 years ago in 1915, is the largest law enforcement organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois State Lodge, chartered in 1963, is run by a highly dedicated Board of Trustees and staff who are committed to elevating the law enforcement profession, protecting members’ rights, promoting fraternalism, and raising the value of membership. The FOP serves as the national and state legislative voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others.
