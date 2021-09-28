TRAFFIC ADVISORY: DDOT’S OPEN STREETS

On Saturday, October 2, 2021, the DC Department of Transportation’s Open Streets event will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Georgia Avenue from Barry Place to Missouri Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Georgia Avenue from Florida Avenue to Barry Place, NW ( local/hospital traffic only )

Georgia Avenue from Barry Place to Missouri Avenue, NW

Please note, although vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Georgia Avenue between Barry Place and Missouri Avenue, NW from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., residents will still be able to access their homes if they live east or west of Georgia Avenue, NW.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.