September 28 - Colorado Celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Denver, September 28, 2021 - Today, in celebration of National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Jena Griswold is encouraging eligible Coloradans to register to vote or make sure their current voter registration is up to date. Counties may begin mailing ballots for the 2021 Coordinated Election to registered voters on October 8.

“Colorado leads the way when it comes to voter registration, and National Voter Registration Day is a good reminder that another election will soon be here,” said Secretary Griswold. “I urge all eligible Coloradans to make sure their voter registration is updated and if they haven’t registered to vote, to do so today! Registering to vote is the first step in making sure your voice is heard in our elections.”

Voters can register to vote or update their registration online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov. They can also register to vote in person at their local county clerk’s office. For a complete list of county clerks, click here.

Colorado is one of the country’s leaders in percentage of registered voters, with about 90% of those eligible currently registered to vote. As of September 1, over 4.2 million Coloradans were registered to vote. During last year’s National Voter Registration Day, a total of 9,466 Colorado voters either registered or updated their voter registration.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan day dedicated to encouraging voter participation and increasing public awareness about state requirements for voting.