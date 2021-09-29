Our Story: 1st Annual Hispanic Heritage Sickle Cell Disease Symposium

Hispanic-Americans are an underappreciated population affected by sickle cell disease (SCD) despite the sizable number affected.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hispanic-Americans are an underappreciated population affected by sickle cell disease (SCD) and despite the sizable number affected by SCD (approximately 10% to 15% of people affected by sickle cell disease in the United States), the availability of public health resources and support in Spanish for these patients are at a minimum.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs until October 15th, this Symposium, sponsored by Vertex, bluebird bio, and GBT, will review the current state of SCD and look at the Hispanic population’s story with challenges and priorities related to SCD treatment.

Attendees will hear from members of the Hispanic community including advocates and clinicians. Gabriel Salinas Cisneros, MD, Pediatric Hematology Fellow at Children’s National Hospital, who received his medical degree from Universidad de San Martín de Porres in Lima, Peru, will discuss the foundations of sickle cell disease and its impact on the Hispanic Community.

You can view the full agenda here.

Cayenne Wellness Center is a leading sickle cell advocacy community-based organization in California, recently receiving major grants from both HRSA’s SCD Newborn Screening Program and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to continue to develop sustainable programs for individuals living with sickle cell disease. The partnership with Children’s National aims to advocate for Hispanic patients and their families and improve their access to quality compassionate care globally.

The event is free and will be conducted in both Spanish and English. For more information and to register, click here.