3-Day Conference to Address Disparities and Barriers to Care for Sickle Cell Patients In Hospital Emergency Departments

Structural racism, negative provider attitudes, and gaps in knowledge all contribute to the inadequate care sickle cell patients receive in emergency rooms.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The care individuals with sickle cell disease receive in the emergency department leaves much to be desired. Patients experience negative provider attitudes combined with overall lack of knowledge for how to help them manage the acute painful episodes that are the reason they are in the emergency room. Additionally, there are plenty of emergency department complexities that contribute to the challenges experienced by individuals with sickle cell disease.

The 13th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Educational Seminar is setting out to address these issues and more.

Coming off it’s best year yet, the Annual Sickle Cell Disease Seminar hosted by Cayenne Wellness Center and Axis Advocacy is back and packed with 3 days of sessions to encourage, educate, and empower individuals, caregivers, and advocates to step into tomorrow and join forces to improve the emergency department experience for sickle cell patients.

Cayenne Wellness Center is a leading sickle cell advocacy community-based organization in California, recently receiving major grants from both Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Imara Tx to continue to develop sustainable programs for individuals living with sickle cell disease. They serve the entire California community from San Diego to Oakland and provide monthly support groups, mini-seminars, and are now in the 16th year of pulling together one of the largest sickle cell disease conferences.

One of the major focuses of this year’s conference centers around race and sickle cell disease. Being the most common genetic blood disorder that occurs in 1 out of 365 African American births and 1 out of every 1200 Hispanic American births, structural racism has contributed to the lack of adequate sickle cell disease research funding. Cystic Fibrosis, which primarily affects White Americans, affects one third fewer Americans than Sickle Cell Disease but receives more than 10x the research funding per patient. This has contributed to the lack of medications available and the gaps in knowledge that providers have about the condition which leads back to the inadequate treatment individuals experience when they are seen in the emergency room. There will be multiple sessions over the course of the 3 day conference to address this critical issue.

