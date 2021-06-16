Community-Based Organizations Partner To Raise Awareness of Sickle Cell Disorders During World Sickle Cell Day 2021

Sickle Cell Disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans who are dramatically underserved yet face serious life-threatening complications.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sickle Cell Disease, the most common form of an inherited blood disorder - and one of the world’s most lethal genetic diseases - affects approximately 100,000 Americans who are dramatically underserved yet face serious life-threatening complications.

In 2008, the 63rd General Assembly of the United Nations declared June 19th as World Sickle Cell Day, to raise global awareness of the disease. For the 2nd year in a row, Cayenne Wellness Center, in collaboration with The Sickle Cell Community Consortium, will be bringing engaging, educational, and entertaining programming to educate, empower, and uplift the sickle cell community with a 24-hour virtual celebration. The event is sponsored by pharmaceutical companies including Medunik USA, Forma Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Novartis, and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

The inaugural event in 2020 brought the sickle cell patient and caregiver community together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first of its kind – connecting hundreds of individuals from multiple countries including India, Greece, Nigeria, France, the U.S. and Canada. 2021 expects to reach even more communities around the globe.

Dr. Carolyn Rowley, Executive Director of Los Angeles-based Cayenne Wellness Center, is excited to bring the event back again this year. “There is something for everyone - Sickle Cell Family Feud, classic movies, conversations about dating with sickle cell disease, education about gene therapy, and much more. From 12am EST on June 19th, we want you to join us for 24 hours as we educate, entertain, and discuss.”

This free World Sickle Cell Day 24 Hour Celebration will begin Friday, June 19th at midnight and will end Saturday, June 19 at midnight. For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/wscd21.

About Cayenne Wellness Center:

The mission of Cayenne Wellness Center is to spread awareness of sickle cell anemia and provide support to the families coping with a diagnosis of this disease. This mission is part of a broader vision of (1) a medical system which effectively addresses the unique needs of individuals with sickle cell disease and (2) patients who are empowered and equipped to advocate for themselves. To learn more about Cayenne Wellness Center, please visit www.cayennewellness.org.

