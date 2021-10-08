World’s Largest Collection of Artificial Intelligence Created Art Showcased at Inaugural deeep™ AI Art Fair

MORF Gallery, Co-Founder of deeep™, is a Silicon Valley and Hollywood-based enabler and purveyor of fine art from award-winning artists that produce artworks using exponential technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and neuroscience.

Lebenson Gallery, Co-Founder of deeep™, is a London and Paris based gallery that is dedicated to AI and Art, revealing the art of code as much as revealing the code of art.