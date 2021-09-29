PROTECTQUE FIRST MBE CERTIFIED FIRM AWARDED FDA 510 K IN UNITED STATES HISTORY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectque USA Inc. in collaboration with PAZ Global Limited (a United Kingdom nitrile glove manufacturer) has worked with the FDA to successfully obtain a 510 K certification for a chemotherapy-rated nitrile glove that exceeds all medical requirements including Health & Human Services and the U.S. National Stockpile. Protectque began this long journey motivated by the knowledge that Veteran Affairs and many other hospitals could not function properly due to shortages of PPE. Protectque has continued to follow through on a promise born from serving the United States military.
Protectque USA (Veteran owned) long time contractor of The Department of Veteran Affairs has built upon its history of reliable performance to assist the Veteran Affairs Administration with PPE during this pandemic. Protectque USA has also developed relationships with the Department of Justice, Department of State, and the Defense Logistics Agency to support our federal government in the pandemic..
Protectque USA has a solid track record of performance and delivery. The firm was founded as an organization that aligns itself with the goals of our federal clients and with being a strategic partner to enhance their business capabilities. We offer you the integrity and the track record that may enable you to enhance the value of your business and become a greater resource to your clients. We provide professional services and render assistance throughout the process while developing relationships with our clients. We are adept at preventing and minimizing risk, providing an efficacious workflow, which enables our clients to not only be prepared for current conditions but also help to forecast future requirements. Protectque USA Inc is committed to providing our clients with quantifiable, long-term solutions and customer service excellence.
Protectque USA’s previous parent company has worked for multiple large firms over the past few years that include (Kirlin Builders, a $145M annual revenue company, part of the Kirlin Group / Gilbane Federal, a $420M annual revenue company, part of Gilbane, Inc.). In terms of financials, it made more sense to work directly for the firms instead of as a consultant. During that time, Mr. Wright worked and built relationships with MEDCOM (US ARMY Medical Command) and AFMS (Air Force Medical Service), and The Department of Human Health Services (HHS). All of these organizations utilized the USACE (US Army Corps of Engineers), to execute their contracts through the MRR (Medical Repair/Renovation) program. This program allowed me to build further relationships with all of the DOD Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Medical Clinic and Vet Clinics throughout the world for their construction and medical equipment/ furnishing needs.
The Department of Veteran Affairs has primarily been executing contracts with Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) or Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) for their initial contracting. The use of my VOSB set aside designation allowed me to further gain more access and opportunities to
Medical Personal Protective Equipment by Americans for American Protection
Protectque USA Inc. established in 2020, is a subsidiary of Wright Construction Group Federal contractor since 2003.
