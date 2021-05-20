PROTECTQUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH VIETGLOVE
VietGlove comes to AmericaAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectque has partnered with VietGlove to open nitrile glove manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. Vietnamese glove manufacturer VietGlove with more than fifteen years of experience manufacturing 100+ million boxes of gloves per year has entered an exclusive long-term partnership with Protectque to provide manufacturing equipment, expertise, key personnel, 510 K FDA certification, and fast track production. In an unprecedented move, VietGlove has committed to investing in American manufacturing to support Federal customers' immediate and long-term critical needs. Protectque will develop an initial six factory sites in six states creating more than 9,000 high-paying jobs. Protectque’s leadership has a history of amassing top talent, sub-contractors, and partners. VietGlove is the top Vietnamese manufacturer of medical examination gloves and continues Protectque’s tradition of building great synergy of success.
VietGlove specializes in manufacturing premium quality medical examination gloves to supply for both domestic and international markets. VietGlove is currently dealing with many business partners worldwide, including Asia, Europe, America, Africa, and Latin America.
https://vietglove.vn/
VietGlove home page
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJU00cOwug0
factory tour video
Protectque is a defense contractor serving the United States Federal government to deliver PPE. Protectque foresaw the need for domestic-based manufacturing of PPE and began the effort to aggregate the best PPE firms from around the world to come to the United States to build new manufacturing capacity.
Medical Personal Protective Equipment by Americans for American Protection
Jamie Goode
PROTECTQUE
+1 (512) 829-4900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn