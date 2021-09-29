Submit Release
Protectque provides FDA certified COVID testing to Premier Automative and Giving Hope (non-profit food pantry)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROTECTQUE USA is excited to support Premier Automotive and Giving Hope with convenient simple at-home telemedicine-driven COVID-19 testing.

Protectque USA telemedicine Covid-19 testing mails tests to employers. Covid-19 tests come with instructions to load the app which walks the patient through the process of scheduling a video conference appointment with a nurse to be walked through taking their FDA certified Covid-19 self-test. Results are confirmed within ten minutes or less. Results are tracked so employers and customers can keep their people safe. As the City of New Orleans has enacted new requirements requiring full vaccination or negative Covid test within 72 hours of visiting indoor gatherings. Protectque USA was brought into New Orleans by local native retired politician powerhouse Sherman Copelin.

Sherman Copelin has served on the board of several organizations including the Louisiana Business League, the National Council for Policy Review, National Black Caucus of State Legislators, National Democratic Committee, the National Business League, and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. Copelin is currently the head of the New Orleans East Business Association

Protectque is a defense contractor serving the United States market to deliver personal protection equipment and Covid-19 testing solutions with a track record of successful delivery.

Medical Personal Protective Equipment by Americans for American Protection

