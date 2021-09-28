Governor Appoints Eddie Buffaloe as Department of Public Safety Secretary

Today, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Eddie Buffaloe to lead the Department of Public Safety as Secretary.

"Eddie Buffaloe’s experience, vision, leadership, management skills and strong law enforcement credentials make him ready for this critically important role and I’m grateful he is willing to take it on," said Governor Cooper. "As an officer, he has walked the beat on our streets and in our prisons and as a Chief of Police his leadership has shown that he understands the importance of building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

“I am humbled by the opportunity given to me by Governor Cooper,” said Eddie Buffaloe. “As a former correctional officer, NC Guardsman, and current law enforcement executive I am excited to rejoin the DPS Correctional staff, members of the National Guard family, and other stakeholders along with our state law enforcement agencies in order to work and collaborate with our local law enforcement partners across the state to keep North Carolina safe.”

Buffaloe most recently served as the Director of Public Safety for the Elizabeth City Department of Public Safety and Interim City Manager. He is also the President of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. Prior to his current role in Elizabeth City, he served in various law enforcement and public safety capacities across the state including police chief, positions in two North Carolina sheriff’s departments and the North Carolina Department of Correction, and as a law enforcement instructor in the North Carolina Training and Standards Commission. Buffaloe also served in the North Carolina National Guard for 10 years.

Buffaloe holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Mount Olive, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Grand Canyon University and numerous law enforcement and public safety certifications. He currently serves as an adjunct faculty professor in the Criminal Justice departments at North Carolina Wesleyan College and College of the Albemarle.

