Eastbound Centennial Parkway to Close Nightly Sept. 29-Oct 5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nightly closures of eastbound Centennial Parkway are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept 29 and continue into next week as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl.

The restrictions between the U.S. 95 Sky Pointe ramp and North Tenaya Parkway are needed while crews place girder walls on the multi-use trail adjacent to Centennial Parkway.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30
  • 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4
  • 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5

 

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

