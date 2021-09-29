1Path Apprenticeship Program
1Path, a nationwide managed and integrated IT services provider, has partnered with CompTIA to develop new apprenticeship program.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Path, a nationwide managed and integrated IT services provider, has partnered with CompTIA to offer aspiring technology professionals the chance to participate in a new apprenticeship program.
The goal of 1Path’s apprenticeship program is to increase the number of technology professionals while expanding IT career opportunities for women, individuals with disabilities, and more. The program is led by 1Path and CompTIA, a recognized leader in technology certifications, with the support of the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).
“As we look beyond COVID, quality jobs are going to play a key role in economic recovery,” said Brittany Locker, Director of Business Process Outsourcing at 1Path. “But today’s workforce needs more options that combine their work experience with pathways to gaining the practical skills and certifications they’ll need to keep pace with the evolving state of technology. Our apprenticeship program is designed to do just that. We are honored to be working with CompTIA to support their efforts to build more inclusive workforces through apprenticeship programs like this.”
The apprenticeship program’s syllabus is based on National Guideline Standards created by CompTIA and approved by the USDOL. These standards detail the competencies in technical and employability skills that apprentices need to join the IT workforce as technology project managers, helpdesk support specialists, network technicians, and cybersecurity experts.
"We can demonstrate to employers of any size and from any industry that by investing in training through apprenticeship they can gain access to a diverse pool of candidates and create a predictable pipeline to meet their tech hiring needs," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA.
There is no cost to participate in the 2-year apprenticeship program, which aims to graduate apprentices into full-time positions with 1Path. Training will be led by engineers from 1Path providing mentorship and training, along with online courses from Udemy, and CompTIA study guides. The program is based out 1Path’s Kennesaw headquarters, with opportunities to expand into Chamblee, GA and potentially even client offices.
1Path has invested $20,000 into the program with a goal of recruiting 50% DEI candidates – a continuation of the company’s dedication to building a diverse, inclusive workplace.
For more information about 1Path's Apprenticeship Program visit our page.
