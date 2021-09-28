Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,136 in the last 365 days.

Auria expanding operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Auria, a global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical and fiber-based solutions, today announced plans to invest capital and grow operations in Spartanburg County. The more than $12.4 million investment will create 103 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Auria provides interior and exterior components and systems designed to reduce cabin noise and improve overall driving comfort and convenience. Products include acoustical insulators and compression-molded flooring products as well as other interior soft trim products, such as package trays, trunk trim and wheel arch liners.

Located at 1 Austrian Way in Spartanburg, Auria’s business expansion will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion will incrementally take place over the next two years. Individuals interested in joining the Auria team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“We are proud to be able to grow our busines and build on our future at the Spartanburg plant. We know we can continue to count on Spartanburg’s talented, dedicated workforce to help us deliver best-in-class automotive products to our customers.” -Auria Vice President of Operations Mike Van Booven

“Auria’s decision to expand its footprint in Spartanburg County through a $12.4 million investment and 103 new jobs will deliver a significant economic impact to the entire region. We thank Auria for their commitment to South Carolina and look forward to their future success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster 

“This announcement is a terrific win for the Upstate, and today, we congratulate Auria on their expansion in Spartanburg County. This announcement is further proof that South Carolina is an ideal location for businesses to grow and thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Auria’s expansion showcases their success in Spartanburg, and the business-friendly environment found in our county that has attracted investments from all across the globe.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

You just read:

Auria expanding operations in Spartanburg County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.