Kevin Tuckfield Convicted on 2014 Sexual Assault

September 23, 2021

(Kenai, AK) – On September 22, 2021, Kenai Superior court Judge Lance Joanis sentenced 35-year-old Kevin Tuckfield to a composite sentence of 100 years to serve for Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Third Degree. The convictions against Mr. Tuckfield were related to events that occurred in 2014 when Mr. Tuckfield sexually assaulted a female civilian employee working in the Spring Creek Correctional Center library. Mr. Tuckfield was incarcerated at the time serving a prior sentence for Sexual Assault.

A Kenai jury found Mr. Tuckfield guilty of the charges following a trial in Kenai. The jury also convicted Mr. Tuckfield of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree related to the same incident. However, those counts merged with the Sexual Assault in the First Degree charge at sentencing, and the conduct related to those convictions was taken into account in the sentence for the sexual assault charge. Because this was Mr. Tuckfield’s third felony sexual offense conviction he faced a presumptive sentence of 99 years to serve for the Sexual Assault in the First Degree, the maximum sentence allowable in Alaska for a single offense. Judge Joanis imposed the maximum 99 years for the Sexual Assault, and imposed one additional year of consecutive jail time for the Assault in the Third Degree conviction.

The case was prosecuted by various members of the Kenai District Attorney Office, including former Assistant District Attorney Julia Hosmer who tried the case, and District Attorney Scot H. Leaders who argued the case at sentencing.

Mr. Tuckfield has two additional cases pending trial in Anchorage. He is charged with Murder in the First and Second Degrees in case 3AN-15-06541CR, and Escape, Attempted Kidnapping, and Robbery in the First Degree in case 3AN- 15-02193CR. The charges in those cases are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Tuckfield is presumed innocent and is entitled to fair trials in those matters at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

