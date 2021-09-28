Virtual Training Session on Submitting English Learner Data on Oct. 5

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data team will be holding a training session on October 5th at 1pm to discuss how School Administrative Units (SAUs) and private schools should be submitting English Learner data to the state.

The target audience for this training includes both data coordinators and English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) educators. We will have April Perkins, Maine DOE’s World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist on hand to answer any specific questions about students who are learning English. We will also be joined by Jodi Bossio-Smith, the Maine DOE’s Alternate & WIDA Assessment Coordinator and Dan Weeks, the ESEA Title III & Title V Coordinator.

