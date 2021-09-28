More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in DeKalb County

Decatur, GA (September 25, 2021) – On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the GBI was requested by the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7:45 a.m., DKPD officers responded to calls of a man, later identified as Christan Smith, age 33, of Ellenwood, walking in the median on Interstate 20.

A DKPD officer transported Smith to the parking lot of a gas station located at 2701 Candler Road, Decatur, GA. While in the parking lot, officers learned that Smith had an active warrant for his arrest. During the process of arresting Smith, officers discharged their weapons, shooting Smith. Smith subsequently died from his injuries. No officers were injured. There was a gun located by Smith’s body.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.