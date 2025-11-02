Wheeler County, GA (November 2, 2025) - At the request of Georgia Department of Corrections, GBI Agents are investigating a use of force incident at Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Wheeler County, GA.

Preliminary information indicates on November 2, 2025, at about 5:45 a.m., correctional officers at Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Wheeler County, Georgia engaged with inmate Dustin Parham, age 35, following reports of erratic and combative behavior inside a dormitory. Parham was observed near the dormitory doorway armed with a makeshift weapon, described as a metal poker made from wire fencing, and exhibiting abnormal behavior.

During the encounter, Parham was secured in handcuffs through the doorway as he attempted to exit into the control area. Multiple officers were involved in efforts to gain compliance. Parham continued to resist and OC spray was deployed by the officers.

While officers were attempting to place Parham onto a medical gurney for restraint and evaluation, he became unresponsive.

Parham was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured.

The body will be taken to Coastal Crime Lab in Pooler where an autopsy will be performed.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.