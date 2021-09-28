Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,215 in the last 365 days.

More about Two Men Arrested in Fort Oglethorpe Murder Investigation

Fort Oglethorpe, GA (September 25, 2021) – On Friday, September, 24, 2021, the GBI and Fort Oglethorpe Police arrested and charged Keishun Rowe, age 18, and Malachi Housley, age 18, both of Chattanooga, TN, with Felony Murder, in connection to the death of Jaylon Alexander Everhardt, age 19, of Fort Oglethorpe.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., the GBI was requested by Fort Oglethorpe Police Department to assist in a murder investigation. Fort Oglethorpe Police found Everhardt deceased at the 900 building of the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartments from apparent gunshot wounds. Everhardt was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

You just read:

More about Two Men Arrested in Fort Oglethorpe Murder Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.