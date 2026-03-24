Sylvester, GA (March 23, 2026) – The GBI and the Sylvester Police Department have arrested and charged Daktavius Antuan Tyler, age 32, of Sylvester, GA, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The arrest is in connection with a shooting that took place in Sylvester, GA, on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The investigation shows that at about 3:00 p.m., on March 22, 2026, officers with the Sylvester Police Department were dispatched to a hospital in Sylvester, GA, in response to a call that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they located Reginald Alford, age 56, of Sylvester, GA, suffering from a gunshot wound. Alford later died from his injuries. Further investigation revealed that the shooting took place at another location, and Alford was driven to the hospital after being shot.

Alford’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab located in Macon, GA, where an autopsy will be performed.

Tyler was arrested on March 22, 2026, and booked into the Turner County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8501. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.