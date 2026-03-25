Douglas, GA (March 24, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Woodrow “Peewee” Wilson Burkhalter, age 55, of Coffee County, GA, with 28 counts of Theft by Taking and 28 counts of Theft by Conversion. The GBI also arrested and charged Burkhalter’s wife, Angela Denise Burkhalter, age 53, of Coffee County, GA, with one count of Party to the Crime of Theft by Taking and one count of Party to the Crime of Theft by Conversion.

On January 9, 2026, the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations that Woodrow Burkhalter misappropriated funds from the Atkinson County Christmas Fund. This charitable fund was intended to provide underprivileged children with gifts during the holiday season.

The investigation shows that between November 1, 2019, and January 10, 2026, Woodrow Burkhalter and Angela Burkhalter misappropriated over $30,000 dollars from the Christmas fund. During a portion of this time period, Woodrow Burkhalter was the Chief of Police of Pearson, GA, and was designated as one of the managers of the fund. Woodrow Burkhalter used his access through this role to misappropriate the money.

Angela Burkhalter was taken into custody by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and later taken to the Atkinson County Jail. Woodrow Burkhalter was taken into custody by the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are currently booked in the Atkinson County Jail.

The GBI is asking that anyone with information concerning this investigation to please contact the GBI’s Douglas Office at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.