NDOT and Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Observe Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month in October 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation’s Stormwater Program and Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful have teamed up to observe Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month in October to educate the public about the importance of preserving stormwater quality.

Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month encourages communities to make smart choices when it comes to preserving the quality of stormwater in the desert for future generations of Nevadans. Simple actions can make a huge difference and improve Nevada’s stormwater quality. Statewide agencies are partnering to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our rivers, lakes, streams, and aquatic wildlife.

The monthlong event kicks off with the Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB)’s Truckee River Cleanup on Sept. 25 and runs through the end of October with a poster contest for kids, as well as an educational webinar about how residents can safeguard stormwater accessible through the Love NV Waters Facebook page.

Elementary children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade across Nevada are invited to participate in the Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month Poster Contest. The posters will be featured in a 2022 calendar with the first-place poster appearing as the cover art in the calendar, which will be distributed to participating schools across the state. The poster contest will begin October 1 and wrap up on October 15 with first-, second-, and third-place winners announced on October 22. Entries should convey one of these key messages: Why only rain goes down the storm drain; OR easy ways/everyday practices to prevent stormwater pollution. See dot.nv.gov/postercontest for more details.

Here are the key dates for Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month:

September 25: Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month 2021 kicks off with the KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup. NDOT will have a booth at the event with information and swag for attendees in Reno/Sparks. October 1: Stormwater Pollution Awareness Poster Contest launch October 15: Stormwater Pollution Awareness Poster Contest final day October 20: Stormwater Pollution Awareness Virtual Lunchtime Webinar October 22: Stormwater Pollution Awareness Poster Contest winners announced

Events will also take place in southern Nevada with Las Vegas Wash Coordination Committee’s Las Vegas Wash Green-Up event on Oct. 23.

Never dump anything into the storm drain as drains flow straight to Nevada’s rivers and lakes. If you see anyone dumping into a storm drain, call 888-331-6337 immediately to report the illicit discharge.