Monti, Inc. expanding operations in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Monti, Inc. (Monti), a leading industrial manufacturer, fabricator, powder coater, epoxy coater and specialized processor of electrical distribution components, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenwood County. The $4.7 million investment will create 16 new jobs.

With 50 years of experience serving electrical distribution original equipment manufacturers and service providers, Monti produces a wide range of electrical industry components including insulators, conductors and steel parts.

Expanding at 211 Joe Bernat Drive in Greenwood, the 86,501-square-foot facility will operate as Monti’s third location in the county and will provide the space required to grow manufacturing capabilities to service the Southeastern region of the U.S.

Hiring will start at the beginning of the third quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Monti team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“This expansion is a testament to Monti’s purpose to ‘Defy The Odds’ and will continue to be the driving force of our company culture and legacy. We pride ourselves on our family-owned and-operated history, and that sentiment is spread throughout all levels of the organization. Monti recognizes that teamwork is the key to workplace success, and we look forward to adding to our ever-growing team in the Greenwood area.” -Monti, Inc. VP Human Resources Molly Fender

“Today’s $4.7 million investment by Monti is one of many success stories South Carolina’s manufacturing sector has seen. This investment and the subsequent job creation will provide a boost to Greenwood County’s economy while bringing additional jobs to rural South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s manufacturing sector continues to create opportunities and jobs across the state, and today’s announcement by Monti is the latest example of that fact. This investment will have a positive impact in Greenwood County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"We congratulate Monti on their fourth expansion in the past six years, adding to their footprint and capabilities in our community. There is no better testament to the positive business environment and talented workforce found in Greenwood County than continued existing industry growth." -Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates