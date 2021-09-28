Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,204 in the last 365 days.

TimiFiT The Health & Fitness Blockchain Platform Launches Its College & University Program, TimiFiT C.U.P.

timifit

www.timifit.com

TimiFiT a health and fitness driven blockchain technology platform announces the launch of its College and University Program (TimiFiT C.U.P.).

We're excited to add the TimiFiT College and University Program (TimiFiT C.U.P.) to the great functionality that TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network mobile apps provide to the marketplace.”
— Will Lowe
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimiFiT’s College and University Program (TimiFiT C.U.P.) enables college and university student athletes to use the power of TimiFiT and the TimiFiT Network to create engaging health and fitness related competitions that connect their fans in a unique way. The benefits include in app compare features and a robust in app digital advertising platform. College and university student athletes can apply to launch their own unique engagement platform. Learn more details at https://timihealth.com/timifit/timifit-cup.html

TimiFiT brings an easy to deploy health and fitness blockchain technology platform. TimiFiT and the TimiFiT Network mobile apps are the only fully operational blockchain technology platform that enables groups, communities, businesses, health plans, and now college and university students to use the power of TimiFiT. Core features include seamless connectivity for leading fitness trackers like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin Connect, Samsung Health and health kits like Apple Health and Google Fit.

TimiFiT is empowering businesses and communities across the globe via the TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network blockchain technology. Bringing the technology platform live in: English, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Turkish; only helps to connect the world.

“We understand the importance of putting out a platform that has immediate utility for both consumers and many types of organizations. Other benefits include: Customized health and fitness competition tools, Employee incentive program capabilities, Customized rewards capabilities, a fully optimized crypto utility rewards token, and Social media sharing and engagement." stated Will Lowe, Co-Founder of TimiFiT/TimiHealth

TimiFit is also working with several UFC fighters and athletes as both TimiFiT Advocates and paid brand ambassadors to build overall awareness. This includes UFC Hall of Famer and former Middleweight Champion Michael “The Count” Bisping, Gilbert “Durinho” Burns, Thiago “Marreta” Santos and Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya.

TimiFiT and the TimiFiT Network are available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Terms and conditions do apply.

Partnerships and technology licensing opportunities are available for businesses and communities that want to deploy an easy to use health and fitness mobile app. For more details please visit TimiFiT.com or email support@timifit.com

About TimiFiT/TimiHealth:
The TimiHealth Blockchain powered platform offers a unique opportunity for businesses and individuals. The TimiFiT mobile app health and fitness competitions platform is positioned to give businesses and communities the technology infrastructure to help motivate and inspire healthier employees and communities.

Will Lowe
TimiHealth
+1 281-607-7770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

TimiFiT The Health & Fitness Blockchain Platform Launches Its College & University Program, TimiFiT C.U.P.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.