TimiFiT The Health & Fitness Blockchain Platform Launches Its College & University Program, TimiFiT C.U.P.
TimiFiT a health and fitness driven blockchain technology platform announces the launch of its College and University Program (TimiFiT C.U.P.).
We're excited to add the TimiFiT College and University Program (TimiFiT C.U.P.) to the great functionality that TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network mobile apps provide to the marketplace.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimiFiT’s College and University Program (TimiFiT C.U.P.) enables college and university student athletes to use the power of TimiFiT and the TimiFiT Network to create engaging health and fitness related competitions that connect their fans in a unique way. The benefits include in app compare features and a robust in app digital advertising platform. College and university student athletes can apply to launch their own unique engagement platform. Learn more details at https://timihealth.com/timifit/timifit-cup.html
TimiFiT brings an easy to deploy health and fitness blockchain technology platform. TimiFiT and the TimiFiT Network mobile apps are the only fully operational blockchain technology platform that enables groups, communities, businesses, health plans, and now college and university students to use the power of TimiFiT. Core features include seamless connectivity for leading fitness trackers like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin Connect, Samsung Health and health kits like Apple Health and Google Fit.
TimiFiT is empowering businesses and communities across the globe via the TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network blockchain technology. Bringing the technology platform live in: English, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Turkish; only helps to connect the world.
“We understand the importance of putting out a platform that has immediate utility for both consumers and many types of organizations. Other benefits include: Customized health and fitness competition tools, Employee incentive program capabilities, Customized rewards capabilities, a fully optimized crypto utility rewards token, and Social media sharing and engagement." stated Will Lowe, Co-Founder of TimiFiT/TimiHealth
TimiFit is also working with several UFC fighters and athletes as both TimiFiT Advocates and paid brand ambassadors to build overall awareness. This includes UFC Hall of Famer and former Middleweight Champion Michael “The Count” Bisping, Gilbert “Durinho” Burns, Thiago “Marreta” Santos and Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya.
TimiFiT and the TimiFiT Network are available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Terms and conditions do apply.
Partnerships and technology licensing opportunities are available for businesses and communities that want to deploy an easy to use health and fitness mobile app. For more details please visit TimiFiT.com or email support@timifit.com
About TimiFiT/TimiHealth:
The TimiHealth Blockchain powered platform offers a unique opportunity for businesses and individuals. The TimiFiT mobile app health and fitness competitions platform is positioned to give businesses and communities the technology infrastructure to help motivate and inspire healthier employees and communities.
