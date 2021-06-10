Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The TimiFiT Mobile Fitness Rewards App Kicks Off The Ultimate Believe You Me Competition

timifit

www.timifit.com

TimiFit the global digital health initiative is excited to announce the Ultimate Believe You Me Fitness Competition via the TimiFiT Manchester Network

TimiFiT’s mobile app allows athletes & celebrities to connect with their fans in a unique way that we believe will motivate the world to get healthier. Rewards in Bitcoin & Ethereum should help.”
— Will Lowe CoFounder Timi Group
The Ultimate Believe You Me Competition will feature Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael “The Count” Bisping, renowned comedian Luis J. Gomez and other members of the BYM podcast.

The Competition kicks off via the TimiFiT Manchester Network beginning on June 15th 2021.

The Top 10 places in the competition will be able to claim a share of the $500 prize pool in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and or the platforms native rewards token FIT. Other prizes include an autographed "Quitters Never Win" Book by Michael Bisping for 1st Place. Second to 10th place receive a BYM T-shirt from the Believe You Me Podcastmerch.com. You may only claim one reward per month. Terms and Conditions may apply.

TimiFiT currently has other global competitions running in Brazil and the United States. No purchase is necessary to participate in the fitness competitions. TimiFiT works with Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin Connect, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Users may be required to create a digital wallet to claim their rewards.

Believe You Me Podcast is a twice weekly MMA podcast hosted by Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael “The Count” Bisping and New York comedian Luis J Gomez. Michael and Luis take a comedic look at the biggest news in MMA and interview the sports biggest stars.

Check out the show on GasDigitalNetwork.com where the show premieres with a pre-release every Monday and Wednesday. Subscribe with code “BYM” to get access to all 230+ episode archives of the podcast, bonus content, and more.

About TimiFiT:  The TimiFiT mobile app health and fitness competitions platform is positioned to give businesses and communities the technology infrastructure to help motivate and inspire healthier employees and communities.

Technology licensing opportunities are available. Please visit TimiFiT.com or email support@timifit.com

