TimiFiT Is Excited To Announce The Full Launch Of Its Global Blockchain Health & Fitness Rewards Platform
TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network now available in English, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Turkish
TimiFiT is bringing next-gen connected digital health and fitness technology to the world.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimiFiT and the TimiFiT Network bring a unique value proposition to businesses, cities, and organizations including fitness organizations and health plans that are searching for the next-gen mobile health and fitness technology platforms. Connected health and fitness platforms like TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network serve a massive need in today’s digital world.
— Will Lowe, Co-Founder
Why it matters
The TimiFit Network helps fitness organizations manage their fitness network by enabling their followers to connect & compete globally in any type of health & fitness competition like walking distance, steps, calories, and cycling.
TimiFIT and TimiFIT Network offer seamless connectivity for leading fitness trackers like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin Connect, Samsung Health and health kits like Apple Health and Google Fit.
Other benefits include:
- Customized health and fitness management
- Employee incentive program capabilities
- Customized rewards capabilities
- Cryptocurrency rewards token
- Social media sharing and engagement
TimiFiT/TimiHealth believe bringing a fully scalable wearables mobile solution provides so many across the globe with an instant engagement platform for any city or business to connect their employees or citizens.
TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network is available today in:
English
French
Hindi
Mandarin
Spanish
Portuguese
Arabic
Japanese
Turkish
TimiFiT and TimiFiT Network are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Please see terms and conditions (https://timihealth.com/timifit/timifit-terms-conditions.html)
The liquidity pools for the TimiFiT native rewards token, FIT, are now LIVE on Uniswap and PancakeSwap. You can learn more at: https://timihealth.com/timifit/timifit-swaps.html
Partnerships and technology licensing opportunities are available. For more details please visit TimiFiT.com or email support@timifit.com
About TimiFiT/TimiHealth:
The TimiHealth Blockchain powered platform offers a unique opportunity for businesses and individuals. The TimiFiT mobile app health and fitness competitions platform is positioned to give businesses and communities the technology infrastructure to help motivate and inspire healthier employees and communities.
Will Lowe
TimiHealth
will@timihealth.com
