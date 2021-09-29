Superhairpieces resumes Canada salon appointments for hair system installations
Superhairpieces is accepting salon appointments for hair system installations again following the hair system supplier's move to a new office in Mississauga.
We are also offering customers incentives in exchange for having us shoot the whole experience. If you are interested, please mention this when booking your appointment."MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superhairpieces is accepting salon appointments for hair system installations again.
Earlier this month, the hair system supplier and manufacturer completed its move to a new and improved Canada office located at 7295 Rapistan Ct in Mississauga, Ontario.
Gearing up for the move, Superhairpieces temporarily paused hair system installations at their old 215 Traders Blvd location. Salon appointments had resumed in July following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.
However, hair system wearers and clients can now get their toupees, wigs, hair toppers and more installed by a Superhairpieces stylist at the new location as of Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Appointments can only be made by calling Superhairpieces Canada at 1-866-814-7879. While this will change in the future, Superhairpieces is currently only accepting appointments for Tuesdays.
“Our appointment slots are filling up very quickly. I would advise those who are interested in booking an appointment with us to do it several weeks in advance,” said Ryan Liu, customer success manager at Superhairpieces. “If you are a first-time client who has never had any experience with hair systems, it is also a very good opportunity to learn about how to install hair systems properly.
“We are also offering customers incentives in exchange for having us shoot the whole experience. If you are interested, please mention this when booking your appointment.”
Additionally, clients can be recruited as models to not only receive incentives for various videos being shot, but to also be the first to test out and wear the latest Superhairpieces hair systems.
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit https://superhairpieces.ca/.
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:
Toupee
Hair toppers
Lace front wigs
Human hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
And much more!
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces strives to supply quality hairpieces and hair extensions to both its wholesale/salon and retail clients. It takes pride in providing its customers with high-quality hair systems at affordable prices; this is the philosophy they stand by even as the company grows day-by-day. Their goal is to consistently perfect their hairpieces to maintain the absolute highest quality in both materials and craftsmanship. They offer the most cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies such as invisible hairlines and durable knotting, while considering the latest styles at its easily-accessible online store.
