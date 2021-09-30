DataDome Wins “e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year” Award in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
DataDome has been named the winner of the “e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataDome, whose AI-powered SaaS solution protects mobile applications, websites and APIs against bot-driven fraud, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year” award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
“Our mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic so that sensitive data remains safe and online platforms can perform at optimum speed. Our customers have placed their trust in us to protect them from malicious bots and online fraud,” said Fabien Grenier, co-founder and CEO of DataDome. “We are truly grateful to be acknowledged in this way by CyberSecurity Breakthrough. This award solidifies our intent to keep setting the new standard in online fraud and bot management.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
“As consumers spend significantly more time online, there's been an increase of bot fraud attacks against digital businesses,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “At the same time, more than 60% of online retailers rely exclusively on machine learning for online fraud detection - abandoning traditional rule-based solutions that cannot cope with bot agility. DataDome is built for this new world, detecting a new bad bot every millisecond. This solution represents a true cybersecurity breakthrough, helping to secure its customers against online fraud and we are thrilled to name DataDome our choice for 'e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year.'”
DataDome’s Online Fraud & Bot Management solution offers full endpoint protection -- across mobile applications, websites and APIs -- in real-time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, Layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. Its ease of use and advanced capabilities has earned praise from Forrester and users alike. DataDome consistently receives 5-star user reviews, earning it the leader position on G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace and review platform, amongst the online fraud and bot management solutions.
About DataDome
Founded in 2015, DataDome is a global provider of AI-powered real-time bot protection for websites, mobile apps & APIs. DataDome’s mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so that sensitive data remains safe and online platforms can perform at optimum speed. Based on AI and machine learning, DataDome’s global cybersecurity solution protects the largest digital commerce businesses, including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
