Dynamics TMS® Transportation Management Solution Is Now Available in Microsoft's AppSource Solutions

We are pleased with our new status which accelerates opportunities to provide leading transportation technology to even a larger base of Dynamics ERP customers.

INVERNESS, IL, USA, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) a leading provider of transportation management software, managed freight services, and supply chain consulting, announced it's Dynamics TMS Transportation Management Solution is now available in Microsoft AppSource “We are very excited that today, along with Microsoft Corporation, our technology partners, and with the introduction of Dynamics TMSTransportation Management Solution now available in Microsoft AppSource, we are bringing to our customers new, agile, cost effective, enterprise-ready intelligent business apps.” – Ari Smith, CEOWith multiple licensing options, Dynamics TMSversion 8.4.0 supports the latest releases of on-premise, private, and public cloud versions of Microsoft Business Central. based transportation management solution for the shipping community.Dynamics TMSis a complete enterprise transportation management planning and execution suite that enables transportation professionals to make effective and efficient business decisions. Dynamics TMScan be quickly deployed, whether you choose our On Premise model or Hosted on demand model to manage a single company or multiple divisions and can generate an ROI within months.About Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL)Next Generation Logistics, Inc. is a leading managed freight Services, transportation management (TMS) Software, and supply chain consulting provider. For the past 32 years, NGL has worked with companies in various consumer product and process manufacturing industries recommending and implementing proven repeatable concepts, strategies, and software technology that drive down costs and improve operating efficiencies within their customers supply chains. https://www.nextgeneration.com About MicrosoftThe worldwide leader in software, services, and solutions with a mission to help people and businesses realize their full potential.