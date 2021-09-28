New Podcast "Lifeline with Christine Hronec" Launches - Will Focus On Health And Fitness Optimization
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gauge Life, LLC (https://gaugelife.com) has officially launched a new podcast called "Lifeline with Christine Hronec." Hronec is an award-winning chemical engineer, three-time champion fitness competitor, nutrition, and exercise expert. Each week "Lifeline" will discuss the top headlines in health news as well as provide an abundance of information related to maximizing an individuals wellbeing.
"Lifeline with Christine Hronec" Podcast Links:
Gauge Girl Training: https://gaugegirltraining.com/pages/lifelinepodcast
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lifeline-with-christine-hronec/id1587077346
"I'm really excited about this show because of how potential it has to help others. When individuals can successfully change their diet, discover their inner strength, and make lifelong positive changes; it's an incredible achievement. Our show is here to provide the tools, motivation, and inspiration to make this happen." said Lifeline host and Gauge Life, LLC founder Christine Hronec.
Hronec's YouTube Channel, Gauge Girl Training (https://www.youtube.com/c/gaugegirltraining/featured) has over 26,000,000 views. "Lifeline" will present Hronec's optimal health insight in a longer form. The program will delve deeper into nutrition and training strategies, reaching health goals, and the game changing habits behind maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
About Christine Hronec
Christine Hronec (https://gaugelife.com) is an award-winning chemist and three-time champion fitness competitor, nutrition, and exercise expert. Since founding her company Gauge Life in 2013, Christine has helped approximately 40,000 women transform their bodies and switch to a body-positive self-image. Her YouTube channel has over 26 million views. Christine has received awards from the American Chemical Society and was published in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Christine was part of the team that created Time magazine’s “Invention of the Year” for her work in the biotech field.
About Gauge Girl Training, LLC.
Gauge Girl Training, LLC. is an international online meal planning and coaching service. Established in 2013, we have helped over 40,000+ women and men implement a macros based approach to nutrition. Christine Hronec is the founder and CEO as well as an author, engineer, food scientist, and former national bikini competitor. Holding a B.S and M.S. in Chemical and Biological Engineering from Drexel University, Christine got her start at Fortune 100 Company DuPont as a chemical engineer for 6 years before branching out as an entrepreneur with small and mid-size start-up companies in the biotech and nutraceutical industries
Ryan McCormick
