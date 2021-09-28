CareTrack Offers Patient Adherence System, Helping Physicians Improve Care for Medicare Patients
We believe that identifying early warning issues to the provider for possible intervention can reduce the nearly 33 percent of emergency room visits caused by Medicare patient non-adherence.”ATLANTA AND CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack’s Patient Adherence System enables primary care physicians to monitor critically and chronically ill Medicare patient care plan adherence to proactively identify and escalate interventions earlier in-between appointments. Its system assists practices in preventing hospitalizations, closing patient adherence gaps, improving quality measures, and driving more proactive screenings and services adoption.
“CareTrack acts as a natural extension of the physician’s practice,” said CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills. “We believe that identifying early warning issues to the provider for possible intervention can reduce the nearly 33 percent of emergency room or rehospitalization visits caused by Medicare patient non-adherence. Improving the quality of care is correlated to increasing the consistency of plan adherence.”
CareTrack provides the ability for medical practices to identify and provide the most at-need critically and chronically ill patients with a tailored, systematic care plan and adherence system that right-sizes the support outside of the office. The result is dramatically improved clinical outcomes. What is good for the patient is also good for the practice, including better preventive service utilization, improved quality measures and increased per-patient profitability.
Physicians’ benefits of the Patient Adherence System include:
- Closing patients’ adherence gaps, increasing proactive screenings and services adoption to prevent critical issues from cascading towards recurrences and hospital admissions.
- Collaborating with the internal practice team to reduce staff workload, which doesn’t require the practice to change the way it delivers patient care.
- Increasing Medicare reimbursable rates while easily integrating with practices’ existing EHR, monthly billing and compliance reporting.
CareTrack is headquartered in Carrollton, Ga. and has an office in Atlanta. For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.CareTrack.com.
