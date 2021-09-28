TOGETHER FOR THE PLANET - LEADERS FROM THE UNITED STATES AND MEXICO JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE
PVBLIC Foundation, U.S. Department of State, and Industria Mexicana de Coca-Cola organize “Together for the Planet" to unite public and private sector leadersMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new strategic climate event “Together for the Planet: Accelerating Action Against Climate Change in Mexico and the Americas” will launch on YouTube Live September 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET.
“Together for the Planet” is a series of in-person and virtual conversations designed to connect public and private sector leaders in Mexico and the United States and lay the groundwork for new partnerships that will spur action on climate change across the region in the run-up to COP26 and beyond.
The hybrid event on September 30th will feature special remarks from Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Katherine Dueholm, Director for Mexican Affairs for the U.S. Department of State; and Lorenzo Jimenez de Luis, Resident Representative for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Mexico.
In addition, expert panelists like Fernando Lelo de Larrea, Managing Partner at venture capital firm ALLVP will discuss how Venture Capital and StartUps can help promote sustainability. The agenda will also feature panels that focus on examples of urban sustainability and how private sector innovation can help meet climate objectives.
Official partners include PVBLIC Foundation, the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships, and Industria Mexicana de Coca-Cola.
"It is pressingly important that the U.S. and Mexican governments collaborate with the private sector and tap into their resources to achieve our climate goals. I'm excited to speak with entrepreneurs and innovators from both countries to not only tell them how they can get involved in government initiatives, but learn from them about what they're doing as well," said Thomas Debass, Managing Director of the Office of Global Partnerships (GP) at the U.S. Department of State.
The event convenes private sector, government, NGO, social entrepreneurship, youth, and innovation leaders and is the first in a series of engagements designed to organize new partners in Mexico and Latin America to advance climate action.
“The recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described how humans have altered the environment at an ‘unprecedented’ rate. If we are going to save the planet, we will need to come together and create new partnerships that accelerate actions to reduce emissions and combat climate change,” said Sergio Fernández de Córdova, Executive President of PVBLIC Foundation.
“We are very excited to be part of ‘Together for the Planet.’ For Coca-Cola Industria Mexicana, contributing to refresh the world and make a difference by coordinating efforts with the government and society is of vital importance, which is why we call on the Private Initiative of Mexico to promote sustainable development and adopt it as a goal and part of your business," added Sergio Londono, Coca Cola's Director of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability, commented.
Strategic partners, including the Interamerican Development Bank (IDB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Ashoka, One Young World, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Alianza de Impacto Latino, EarthX, Majic Corp, International Youth Organization for Ibero-America (OIJ), Ibero-American Federation of Young Entrepreneurs (FIJE), and the Council of Ibero-American Entrepreneurs (CEIB), have supported messaging, provided speakers, and helped promote the event through their networks.
Looking ahead to COP26, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 1 to 12 of this year, where all countries will renew and expand their commitments to sustainability, events such as Together for the Planet provide new spaces for dialogue and action. Increased collaboration across sectors between the United States and Mexico will strengthen joint strategies to combat the climate crisis.
To be part of the event via streaming this September 30, please register for free at: www.pvblic.org/togetherfortheplanet.
● The U.S. Department of State leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance to advance the interests of the American people and citizens around the world by strengthening cooperation, enhancing security, and expanding economic prosperity.
● The Office of Global Partnerships is a U.S. government leader in private sector engagement at the U.S. Department of State. The Office of Global Partnerships harnesses the technology, markets, and resources of the private sector to help advance U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives which provide businesses and organizations with opportunities to create jobs, promote economic prosperity, and advance business ties and dialogues in specific regions.
● PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
● Industria Mexicana de Coca-Cola is made up of Coca-Cola México, 8 bottling groups, Jugos Del Valle - Santa Clara and our recycling plants Petstar and IMER.
