Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,171 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B302774                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                                              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 9/27/21 at approximately 1339 hours

STREET: 4532 VT Route 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Prospect Mountain

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy            

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lawrence Jones

AGE: 59     

SEAT BELT? Y/N - Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor neck pain

HOSPITAL: Southern Vermont Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 9 in the town of Woodford, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 1999 Ford Ranger flipped over on the roof of the vehicle. The operator was identified as Lawrence Jones (DOB: 03/25/62), who suffered minor neck pain as a result of the crash. Jones advised he was travelling east on VT Route 9 around a curve in the road when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a position of controlled rest in the embankment of the west bound side of travel. Jones was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center by Bennington Rescue Squad.

 

Vermont State Police were assisted by Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department, and Heartwellville Towing.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.