Shaftsbury Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B302774
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 9/27/21 at approximately 1339 hours
STREET: 4532 VT Route 9
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Prospect Mountain
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lawrence Jones
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Y/N - Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor neck pain
HOSPITAL: Southern Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 9 in the town of Woodford, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 1999 Ford Ranger flipped over on the roof of the vehicle. The operator was identified as Lawrence Jones (DOB: 03/25/62), who suffered minor neck pain as a result of the crash. Jones advised he was travelling east on VT Route 9 around a curve in the road when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a position of controlled rest in the embankment of the west bound side of travel. Jones was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center by Bennington Rescue Squad.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department, and Heartwellville Towing.