Shaftsbury Barracks/Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B302774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 9/27/21 at approximately 1339 hours

STREET: 4532 VT Route 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Prospect Mountain

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lawrence Jones

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y/N - Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor neck pain

HOSPITAL: Southern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 9 in the town of Woodford, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 1999 Ford Ranger flipped over on the roof of the vehicle. The operator was identified as Lawrence Jones (DOB: 03/25/62), who suffered minor neck pain as a result of the crash. Jones advised he was travelling east on VT Route 9 around a curve in the road when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a position of controlled rest in the embankment of the west bound side of travel. Jones was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center by Bennington Rescue Squad.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department, and Heartwellville Towing.