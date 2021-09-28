SDDOT Hosting Open House Public Meeting for Proposed Project to Reconstruct U.S. Highway 212 East of Redfield

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Contact: Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-773-5409

REDFIELD, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an open house public meeting to discuss and receive public input on the proposed project to reconstruct U.S. Highway 212 from five miles east of Redfield to east of Frankfort. The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Frankfort Community Center located at 602 Jefferson Ave. in Frankfort.

The open house will be an informal meeting with one-on-one discussion with SDDOT design staff. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance.

All persons interested in this project are invited to attend to ask questions and share views any time between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m.

SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. During this time, participants will also have the opportunity to present written comments.

Public meeting information is posted to the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1698. This site has general information on the project scope and location.

After the open house, further information will be added to the website about the project. The public may also provide written comment on this site until Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For further information, contact Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-773-5409 or mark.malone@state.sd.us.

