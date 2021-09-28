BlackFin Partners with NAMMBA, Sponsors Conference
Opening the doors to opportunity for the next class of mortgage industry professionals.
We have registered multiple mentors with the organization and I look forward to helping bring these diverse voices into the mortgage industry.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, has announced an Annual Partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) and participation in the organization’s recent CONNECT 2021 conference. As part of the sponsorship package, BlackFin volunteered executives to lead sessions, hosted a table at the College Day during the national convention to help educate recent college graduates on opportunities in the mortgage banking business, and offered financial support to advance the organization’s mission.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“I’m proud to support NAMMBA and I’m particularly excited to leverage the organization’s Talent Hub (www.nammbacareers.com),” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “This is an opportunity to reach over 50,000 students over the next five years. We have registered multiple mentors with the organization and I look forward to helping bring these diverse voices into the mortgage industry.”
Since its inception in 2016, NAMMBA has worked to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage work force. The partnership will give BlackFin Group employees access to NAMMBA’s focused training, new hire programs and leadership development opportunities.
Kemph is also a NAMMBA Visionary Leader, indicating his support for diversity and inclusion. He attends regularly scheduled calls with the organization’s leadership to provide insight and brainstorm with other industry leaders.
At CONNECT21, BlackFin Director Monique Schuler and Chief Delivery Officer Cecilia Janson moderated two days of operations sessions at a conference that hosted hundreds of mortgage operations professionals.
“I’m very proud of these executives,” Kemph said. “Their sessions lasted four hours each day and they added value to attendees from beginning to end. The feedback we received from those at the conference was wonderful. I expect they will be called upon again in the future to share their wisdom and experience with the industry and I will encourage them to answer that call.”
“We’re extremely excited to partner with BlackFin Group,” said NAMMBA Founder and CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Keith and his team understand the importance and benefits of diversity and BlackFin has advanced one of the most diverse teams of experts in the industry.”
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit http://www.nammba.org.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn