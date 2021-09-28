ISO Certification - You Got The Money You Get The Cert

AMCA founder and team on mission to expose phony ISO certifications used by U.S. manufacturers, distributors and federal contractors

Quality certification should be earned out of merit, not a status that can be faked by purchasing a phony ISO certification” — Don LaBelle, AMCA President

BOSTON, MA, US, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMCA, the leading pro-American quality certification program for the manufacturing sector, announced this morning its plans to educate businesses and consumers of bogus ISO certifications. According to an AMCA spokesperson Maria Santos, the organization has compiled a significant list of U.S. manufacturers and federal contractors using ISO certificates they purchased online from mail order operations.

Santos said China and India are believed to lead the world of companies using bogus ISO certificates, with the United States a distant third. “The problem is any unethical person can open up a so-called 'registrar' and start selling ISO certificates to anyone willing to pay the money,” said Santos. She added, “Over 90% of these mail order ISO certificate mills do nothing but ask for a few customer referrals from the company. Nothing is done to help the business achieve any compliance to the standard. It's killing the ISO brand.”

AMCA founder Don LaBelle has seen first-hand how ISO certificate mills operate. LaBelle said he founded AMCA to provide American manufacturers a guarantee of their quality management system certification being authentic. According to LaBelle, phony ISO certifications is a bigger problem than most people realize because the problem has leaked into medical, aerospace and environmental sectors, unfortunately.

“Quality certification should be earned out of merit, not a status that can be faked by purchasing a phony ISO certification,” said LaBelle. He concluded, “I think people will be shocked on the number of counterfeit ISO certifications flooding the market sold by mail order operations duping businesses and consumers. It's a damn shame.”

