Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/2 BA Home on 2.48± Acres in Orange County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Located in a quiet setting on 2.48± acres, this lovely property will make a wonderful home to begin making memories when you Bid & Buy at YOUR PRICE”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on 2.48± acres in Orange County Virginia’s Black Walnut Run subdivision on Friday, October 1 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Desiring to be closer to family, the sellers are relocating and have contracted us to market and sell this well maintained home to the Highest Bidder,” said Nicholls. “Located in a quiet setting on 2.48± acres, this lovely property will make a wonderful home to begin making memories when you Bid & Buy at YOUR PRICE!”
“The home is conveniently located only 2 miles from Rt. 20, 9.5 miles from Rt. 3, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Culpeper & Fredericksburg,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
“The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below,” noted Wilson.
Friday, October 1 – 10 AM -- 28535 Morel Way , Rhoadesville, VA 22542
1,620 sq. ft. 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 2.48± acres with a 720± sf. attached 2 car garage
• Features include kitchen w/conveying appliances; living room; dining room; large 3 season room (320± sf.)/enclosed back porch; attic w/pull down stairs.
• Covered front porch; 12'x15' rear deck; enclosed back porch
• New lifetime asphalt shingle roof (December 2018); gravel driveway
• New Trane XR14 heat pump in December 2016
• Dutchwest convection heater/wood stove in living room
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com