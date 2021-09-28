New partnership ensures reliable access to clean water in Sub-Saharan Africa
Desalytics Water Solutions was appointed as the official channel partner of LG Chem's NanoH2O™ reverse osmosis (RO) membrane products
Sub-Saharan Africa has been a historically underserved market, which has led to a challenging environment when it comes to effective management of drinking, process, and waste water”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents and businesses in 20 Sub-Saharan countries will soon have more reliable access to clean water, thanks to a new partnership between LG Chem / LG Water Solutions and Desalytics Water Solutions.
— Walid Khoury
The agreement designates Desalytics Water Solutions as the official channel partner of LG Chem's NanoH2O™ reverse osmosis (RO) membrane products, which help turn seawater and brackish water into potable and process water.
Having recently completed several acquisitions in the area to optimize its operations, Desaltyics is set to be present in 20 Sub-Saharan countries by 2022.
The company will improve access to the technology in each country, ensuring a more secure supply of clean water for local communities and industrial end-users. In addition to supplying and servicing LG Chem's NanoH2O™ RO membrane technologies, Desalytics will also provide further technical expertise, products, and support.
Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics Holdings, said: “Sub-Saharan Africa has been a historically underserved market, which has led to a challenging environment when it comes to effective management of drinking, process, and wastewater. Desalytics was established to help young African entrepreneurs provide communities with reliable water and improve their processes while maximizing returns. Our partnership with LG Chem / Water Solutions is another big step towards helping industries and municipalities in these countries to access the water that they need safely.”
Massimiliano (Max) Gennari, Senior Sales Director for Europe & Africa at LG Chem, said: "We are delighted to be working with Desalytics and are confident in their commitment to working closely with local businesses and communities. “Sub-Saharan Africa is an emerging market, where RO is becoming an essential technology for sustainable development, and we are looking forward to the growth of both of our firms through this collaboration."
------------------
About Desalytics Water Solutions
Desalytics was established in 2020 to help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint. Desalytics' innovative business model relies on a social impact investing approach. The company partners with young African entrepreneurs and helps them start or scale their businesses and create jobs through working capital injection, mentoring programs, and global supplier relationships. Learn more at http://www.desalytics.com.
About LG Chem / LG Water Solutions
LG Chem manufactures NanoH2O™ seawater and brackish water reverse osmosis (RO) membrane elements based on the groundbreaking Thin-Film Nanocomposite (TFN) technology. TFN technology improves membrane performance by embedding benign nanoparticles on the membrane surface and increases flux by 20% without compromising salt rejection. For more information, please visit www.lgwatersolutions.com.
------------------
To learn more about the partnership and its objectives, or to arrange an interview, contact:
Martin You, LG Water Solutions
martiny@lgchem.com
(US) +1 424 352 5042
John Kotchi
Desalytics
email us here