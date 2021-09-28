BOXER-6643-TGU: Compact Industrial System Powered by 11th Generation Intel® Core™
The BOXER-6643-TGU powers industrial embedded applications with the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ U processors.
AAEON An Asus Company
The BOXER-6643-TGU from AAEON delivers the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ U processors in a rugged, compact system built to power industrial embedded applications.
The BOXER-6643-TGU delivers great performance and value, offering the latest Intel embedded CPUs in a platform that is both rugged and meets the requirements of our clients."TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded solutions, introduces the BOXER-6643-TGU compact industrial system. With rugged construction, the system delivers the performance and innovative technologies of the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ U processors (formerly Tiger Lake) to applications in tough environments, providing wide operating temperature range and 5G support, to power embedded controller and Industrial IoT (IIoT) gateway applications.
— Raven Hsu
The BOXER-6643-TGU is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core U processors, delivering greater performance over previous generations, with innovative Intel technologies ensuring more accurate, secure data processing. With up to 64 GB of memory, the system allows users to utilize the full extent of the system’s processing capabilities, and with the Intel® Iris® Xe embedded graphics, users can leverage more powerful GPU processing to power AI and Edge Computing industrial applications. With dual HDMI ports, the system can also support 4K high definition video on two monitors, perfect for powering digital signage.
The BOXER-6643-TGU features the latest and fastest I/O specifications, providing higher bandwidth for data intensive applications. Featuring two LAN ports, one 2.5 Gbps and one 1.0 Gbps, the system ensures quick communication for real-time processing and control. The system also features expansion slots supporting wireless networks, including Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G cellular communication. Other I/O features include four USB3.2 Gen 2 slots, dual COM ports and 8-channel DIO.
The BOXER-6643-TGU offers a flexible range of storage options including mSATA and NVMe, as well as a SATA III port connected directly to the board, eliminating cables that may come loose in high-vibration environments. The 2.5” SATA drive is easy to install and maintain, with a slide out tray located on the side of the system. Additionally, two easy-access panels on the bottom of the system allows users to quickly add on or upgrade expansion cards and memory modules.
Built to deploy anywhere, the BOXER-6643-TGU is designed with a compact form factor and rugged construction. Fan-less design keeps dust and contaminants out, while also delivering an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C. With a cable-free design, the system is also suitable for high-vibration environments.
“The BOXER-6643-TGU delivers great performance and value, offering the latest Intel embedded CPUs in a platform that is both rugged and meets the requirements of our clients,” said Raven Hsu, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “With a tough, compact construction and high-performance processor, the BOXER-6643-TGU helps meet the computing needs of embedded applications, while also offering flexibility and scalability to bring AI to industrial operations.”
Later this year, AAEON will be announcing and releasing the ultra-slim BOXER-6450-TGU, bringing the same innovative 11th Generation Intel Core U processors to a system that is even more compact and budget friendly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
