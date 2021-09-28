GGC National Contractors hosts first Annual Charity Golf Outing benefitting Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
Raises funds to train service dogs for veterans in need
This was a terrific event, for a great cause. GGC is delighted with the results we attained this year and cannot wait to do it again next year.””SEWICKLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GGC National Contractors hosted their first ever charity golf outing with incredible success on September 20th at Diamond Run Golf Club on a beautiful day in Sewickley, PA. The event was sold out.
— GGC National Contractors Executive Vice President/Partner, Anthony Wincko
Jim Shorkey Auto Group was a gold sponsor. Hampton Mechanical, WNA Engineering and Babst Calland joined as Silver Sponsors. Leone Animal Supply, Powell Mechanical, Inc, SE Schultz Electric, Seubert, CLA and Pillar on Meridan/Luke & Luke Development participated as Bronze Sponsors.
This first outing had a set goal of raising $25,000 – the cost to raise and train a service dog for a veteran or first-responder in need. GGC National Contractors beat their goal by $10,000, and the event concluded with a total of $35,000.00 raised. This future service dog will be specifically trained by Guardian Angels to serve the exacting needs of one person – whether they suffer from one permanent disability or a myriad of challenges.
Carol Borden, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs stated: “The real and daily difference that GGC National contractors has made for us cannot be overstated. There are, tragically, 22 veterans each day that take their own lives in this country, but once paired with a Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog, not only does the rate of suicide fall to zero; the rate of divorce in combat veteran families falls to less than 3%. The veteran’s use of medication is reduced or eliminated under their Dr’s care; in many instances, they return to work or school; and they are able to re-engage at last with friends, family and community.
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs was founded in Williston, Florida and has grown into a nation-wide Service Dog Organization. They rescue, raise, train, and donate individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure disorders, mobility issues and more. Guardian Angels receives up to 40 inquiries each day for one of their medical Service Dogs. There is very little state or federal funding available for this critical life-saving program. Since their inception in 2010, Guardian Angels has paired hundreds of individually trained medical service dogs with those in need in 29 states across the nation.
