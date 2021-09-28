State Police Make Arrest In Allegany County Shooting

September 27, 2021

(MCOOLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested an Allegany County man in connection with a shooting that occurred last week in McCoole.

The accused is identified as Charles Carter II, 39, of Frostburg, Maryland. Carter is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other related charges. Carter is being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, Maryland State Police at the Cumberland Barrack received a call from a person reporting what sounded like gun shots being fired at a residence on McCool Drive SW in McCoole, Maryland. The caller reported the shots were possibly fired from inside a vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

Troopers dispatched to the area found at least one spent shell casing and bullet holes in the residence supporting the report that shots were fired. Troopers found no evidence that anyone or anything other than the home was struck by the shots.

Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region are leading the investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to immediately contact Maryland State Police at the Cumberland Barrack at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT: Cumberland Barrack, 301-729-2101