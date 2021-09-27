Arrest Made in Multiple Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in connection with offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

Second District

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse: On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 11:09 pm, the suspect approached the victim, inside of a residential building, in the 1100 block of 25th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim while attempting to lift the victim’s dress. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-136-094

Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse: On Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the 2300 block of H Street, Northwest, at approximately 3:00 am. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. CCN 21-130-754

Third District

Simple Assault: On Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 3:35 am, the suspect approached the victim inside of a residential building, in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground. The victim screamed and pushed the suspect away. The suspect fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

CCN 21-134-480

On Monday, September 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33 year-old Lorenzo Leigh, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.