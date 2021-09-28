MAC Cosmetics and International Star Rosalía Announce New Collection, Aute Cuture Starring Rosalía
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, M·A·C Cosmetics announced that it is once again collaborating with music sensation and VIVA GLAM spokesperson, Rosalía. This time M·A·C joins Rosalía to co-create a limited-edition collection featuring on-trend colour for makeup that is full of fashion, flavour and flair to be worn by those who connect with her stridently free and forward-thinking yet inherently classic style.
The M·A·C Aute Cuture Starring Rosalía Collection is as outspoken and unapologetically mesmerizing as the international icon’s beats, and includes a full range of face products. At the heart of the collection is Rosalía’s signature fiery lips, interpreted in four shades of Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, three shades of Matte Lipstick and one shade of Amplified Lipstick – all in boldly sensual red and effortlessly haute neutral shades. For the eyes, the collection includes Eye Shadow x 10: R palette with ten rich, highly pigmented pressed powders in neutral and metallic shades and multiple finishes. Additionally, the collection includes Extra Dimension Skinfinish x 4: R Picks, a quad that features a liquid-powder highlighter with prismatic reflections, designed to sculpt and highlight your face for a luminous, well-defined finish.
“The mixture of iconic nudes and fiery red hues throughout the whole collection is built for opportunities to express yourself,” says M· A·C National Artist Luisa Sporkenbach. “It could be all about subtle matte tones on your lids by buffing in shades Café Con Leche, Shredded Coco and Azafrán in combination with a vibrant, sharp lip using Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Spicy Pimentón. Or it could be bright, almost foil-like eye makeup that looks just like the perfect adornment. Whatever individual take you create with these versatile shades, it’s clear that Rosalía picked beautiful textures and tones to enhance your features in a very empowering and authentic way.”
Music record-breaker Rosalía is recognized worldwide – her look as uncompromising and distinctive as her music. Taking the flamenco sound and style that is her heritage and mashing it with the worlds of street style, pop and an empowered ethos, Rosalía twists traditional Spanish culture in a way that is all her own. Rosalía shares this originality, courage and creative force that is so vital to the DNA of M· A·C, which is reflected in the full collection.
The M·A·C Aute Cuture Starring Rosalía Collection will be available in-stores and online beginning October 1 in select markets.
Product Overview:
LIPSTICK
Nuez Moscada: Cool pink-beige (Matte)
Achiote: Light peachy pink-beige (Amplified)
Red Chile: Deep blue-red (Matte)
Rusi Woo: Vibrant blue-red (Matte)
Suggested Retail Price: $21 USD
RETRO MATTE LIQUID LIPCOLOUR
Jalea: Pinky beige
Spicy Pimentón: Vibrant orangey red
Paprika: Cool red
Spicy Pimienta: Dirty cool plum
Suggested Retail Price: $27 USD
EXTRA DIMENSION SKINFINISH X 4: R Picks
Guindilla: Peachy pink
Maca: Yellow gold
Rosa: Peach Tan gold
Miel De Azhar: Bronze gold
Suggested Retail Price: $60 USD
EYE SHADOW X 10: R
Tomillo: Baby pink (Creamy Matte)
Melaza: Rose gold (Metallic)
Caramelo: Warm sunset orangey red (Metallic)
Azafrán: Deep burnt red (Creamy Matte)
Cacao: Gold (Metallic)
Shredded Coco: Cream (Creamy Matte)
Café Con Leche: Cool neutral (Creamy Matte)
Café Tinto: Chocolate brown (Metallic)
Salvia: Peachy neutral (Creamy Matte)
Miga De Pan: Coppery bronze (Metallic)
Suggested Retail Price: $50 USD
M· A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers and journal- ists around the world. M· A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide.
Robert Parker
MAC Cosmetics
