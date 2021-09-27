Update: Meteor Crater Rest Area on I-40 reopens to commercial truck parking

FLAGSTAFF – The Meteor Crater Rest Area on Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff has reopened to commercial truck parking only after the Arizona Department of Transportation completed resurfacing the parking lot.

The rest area facilities remain closed as crews continue with upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, improvements to the water/wastewater system, as well as architectural, electrical, mechanical rehabilitation and site work.

During the closure, the nearest traveler facilities will be in Flagstaff and Winslow. Commercial trucks are allowed to park at the Meteor Crater Rest Area. Message signs placed on I-40 in each direction approaching the rest area will advise drivers of this.

This work was part of a project that included the renovation of the Painted Cliffs Rest Area on I-40 near the New Mexico state line. That work was completed in September 2020.