4 Supreme Court Cases Involving Access To Justice To Watch

Among the high-stakes matters on the court's docket this term are the right to access abortion and the right to carry guns in self-defense, both of which are flashpoints in the country's deep political divide. Other cases before the court involve the right to a fair trial, surveillance and equal protection under the law.

