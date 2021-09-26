Among the high-stakes matters on the court's docket this term are the right to access abortion and the right to carry guns in self-defense, both of which are flashpoints in the country's deep political divide. Other cases before the court involve the right to a fair trial, surveillance and equal protection under the law.
You just read:
4 Supreme Court Cases Involving Access To Justice To Watch
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.