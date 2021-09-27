Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.
At approximately 3:34 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ueJBZwmIIc
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
