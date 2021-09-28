FOCUS Distribution continues to round out its offerings with its first bond solution
FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOCUS Distribution has come to an agreement to represent Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC, and their flagship ETF - Aptus Defined Risk ETF (Ticker: DRSK).
“Almost every conversation we have with consultants leads with concerns about their bond exposure,” said FOCUS Co-Founder Keith Thompson. “Real alpha-generating bond solutions that have the capacity to help mitigate the risk of a bond portfolio are hard to find and have become the white whale for many consultants. We think in Aptus, we have found that solution for our clients.”
FOCUS Co-Founder Luke Theeuwes added, “If you are an institution that has a 7.2% actuarial hurdle or a retiree who needs to meet their 4% withdrawal rate, owning bonds over the next decade is clearly a problem that needs solving. Aptus has demonstrated that they have the capacity to crack this code. When your tagline is “Drawdown Patrol (Upside Capture Through Downside Protection),” it is going to turn a lot of heads.”
JD Gardner, Founder and Managing Member of Aptus, added “FOCUS is a natural fit for Aptus. We've been fortunate to reach many in the RIA community, but are excited to make our strategies available to wirehouse advisors. The deep relationships that FOCUS has forged here will be a huge asset in expanding access.”
FOCUS Co-Founder Steve Chun stated, “This is a logical fit for the FOCUS portfolio of solutions. Our stated objective is to provide unique and meaningful solutions for our clients that are not being effectively addressed by some of the ETF behemoths. We are incredibly excited to be able to represent Aptus and their solutions. DRSK, in particular, is unique in how it approaches an investor’s bond allocation. In addition to the traditional downside protection of an investment grade bond allocation through roughly 90% of the portfolio, the remaining 10% or so of the portfolio is allocated to an Aptus area of specialty - what they like to call sporadic asymmetry of options. Put a different way, a basket of options is worth more than an option on a basket.”
Focus Distribution now counts five firms as partners: Aptus Capital Advisors, Cambria Funds, Rayliant Global Advisors, NextFins, and Miller/Howard Investments.
About Focus Distribution
Focus Distribution is a marketing and distribution firm that specializes in representing unique investment solutions. Their objective is to curate a basket of boutique ETF and SMA providers and to help educate consultants in areas that address universal client concerns. Based in Woodstock, NY the firm has additional offices in Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. For more information contact info@focusdst.com or visit www.focusdst.com.
About Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC
Aptus is a specialist in risk-mitigated investing, focused on helping advisors create more confident clients. Their mission is to help independent wealth managers seek better client outcomes, building on their financial planning with thoughtful portfolio design and behavioral support.
