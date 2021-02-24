FOCUS Distribution unveils their next step in their future of financial services marketing
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within weeks of their founding, FOCUS Distribution has announced a new partnership with Cambria Investment Management. This is their first agreement outside of Miller/Howard, the firm from which each of the FOCUS founders emerged. Co-Founder Luke Theeuwes says, “We are excited to announce that Cambria has chosen to partner with us. Cambria provides a natural synergy with us. We created FOCUS with the idea that Technology and COVID have disrupted the consumption as well as the dissemination of financial information. Our advisors will appreciate quality content produced by The Meb Faber Show.”
FOCUS Co-Founder Steve Chun continued, “Our stated purpose is to be the trusted source to educate Financial Advisors on what are widely believed to be the most pressing financial issues facing their clients. Our financial solution partners are an extension of that education.”
When asked for comment about FOCUS, Meb Faber of Cambria said, “We were already familiar with the co-founders of FOCUS as a result of prior conversations on potential investment solutions. We knew that FOCUS had strong relationships at the major wirehouses, specifically Morgan Stanley and UBS. When they formed FOCUS we were comfortable that we would find a way to partner with each other.”
“Cambria is not only a brilliant asset manager, they realize that interesting content is one of the driving factors helping consultants make informed decisions,” said Keith Thompson, the third Co-Founder of FOCUS. “Meb Faber has embraced that concept and is incredibly active on social media.”
“Our goal is to continue to curate and partner with unique Asset Managers,” says Chun. “We are thrilled to represent Cambria.”
About FOCUS Distribution
FOCUS Distribution is a marketing and distribution firm that specializes in representing unique investment solutions. Their objective is to curate a basket of boutique asset managers and to help educate consultants in areas that address universal client concerns. Based in Woodstock, NY the firm has additional offices in Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. For more information contact info@focusdst.com or visit www.focusdst.com.
About Cambria Investment Management
Cambria Investment Management, LP is a SEC registered investment advisor that was formed in 2006. Cambria is an independent, privately owned investment advisory firm focused on quantitative asset management and alternative investments. The Company’s mission is to preserve and grow capital by producing above-average absolute returns with low correlation to traditional assets and manageable risk. The investment portfolios span from conservative low volatility to aggressive high volatility market products.
Steve Chun
FOCUS Co-Founder Steve Chun continued, “Our stated purpose is to be the trusted source to educate Financial Advisors on what are widely believed to be the most pressing financial issues facing their clients. Our financial solution partners are an extension of that education.”
When asked for comment about FOCUS, Meb Faber of Cambria said, “We were already familiar with the co-founders of FOCUS as a result of prior conversations on potential investment solutions. We knew that FOCUS had strong relationships at the major wirehouses, specifically Morgan Stanley and UBS. When they formed FOCUS we were comfortable that we would find a way to partner with each other.”
“Cambria is not only a brilliant asset manager, they realize that interesting content is one of the driving factors helping consultants make informed decisions,” said Keith Thompson, the third Co-Founder of FOCUS. “Meb Faber has embraced that concept and is incredibly active on social media.”
“Our goal is to continue to curate and partner with unique Asset Managers,” says Chun. “We are thrilled to represent Cambria.”
About FOCUS Distribution
FOCUS Distribution is a marketing and distribution firm that specializes in representing unique investment solutions. Their objective is to curate a basket of boutique asset managers and to help educate consultants in areas that address universal client concerns. Based in Woodstock, NY the firm has additional offices in Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. For more information contact info@focusdst.com or visit www.focusdst.com.
About Cambria Investment Management
Cambria Investment Management, LP is a SEC registered investment advisor that was formed in 2006. Cambria is an independent, privately owned investment advisory firm focused on quantitative asset management and alternative investments. The Company’s mission is to preserve and grow capital by producing above-average absolute returns with low correlation to traditional assets and manageable risk. The investment portfolios span from conservative low volatility to aggressive high volatility market products.
Steve Chun
Focus Distribution
+1 (845) 901-5184
email us here