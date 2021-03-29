Focus Distribution to Market First Active China ETF and India Financials ETF
Focus Distribution adds two Emerging Market ETFs to its lineup: the first active China ETF and an India Financials ETFWOODSTOCK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Distribution continues to build out their investment offerings with an announcement of two additional partners, Rayliant Global Advisors , a China-focused asset manager which manages the Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: RAYC), the first active China ETF in the US, and NextFins (NYSE: INDF), the first India Financials ETF.
Steve Chun, Co-Founder of Focus commented on the new partnerships, “When you look at the ETFs with whom we have chosen to partner, it is obvious that we are committed to truly unique solutions in emerging strategies and markets that we believe have enormous upside over the next decade and beyond.” Keith Thompson continued, “RAYC and INDF take advantage of emerging economies where technology and demographics are multi-decades tailwinds. ESG is also a factor. Active management in China and Financials in India are some of the few areas where ESG is effectively deployed, and ETFs are the delivery device that allows consumers access.”
“Rayliant’s Quantamental China Equity ETF ($RAYC) signals the next generation of China ETF investing”, said Jason Hsu, Ph.D., Rayliant’s Founder and CIO. “Until now, US investors have been limited to passive or thematic China ETFs. In a market where retail trading accounts for more than 80% of overall volume, China is one of the few major markets where we believe active management can consistently deliver outsized returns.”
“Indian financial stocks have been the crown jewels of the Indian stock market,” said Amit Anand, co-founder of NextFins, the firm that brought INDF to market. “INDF allows investors to participate in the emerging Indian economy where digital and mobile banking is the foundation of the financial system, not the transitional component that is being witnessed in the US and abroad.”
“Compounding is a powerful tool and a theme that runs through many of our offerings. Indian financial companies have been powerful compounding machines over the last two decades,” said Focus Co-Founder Luke Theeuwes. “As for Rayliant, we knew of Jason Hsu’s success as the co-founder of Research Affiliates. His enthusiasm is palpable when he talks about his new project, RAYC. We are excited to share how active management is a means to deliver alpha in China”, Theeuwes continued. Rayliant’s Jason Hsu added, “The deep relationships that Focus has in the major wirehouses was a driving factor in our decision to partner with them.”
Focus Distribution now counts four firms as partners: Miller/Howard, Cambria Funds, Rayliant, and NextFins. Steve Chun noted, “The interest in what we are doing at Focus has clearly resonated with the investment community. We are being very selective about the firms we are curating as we build out our roster. Emerging markets, ESG, compounding, and managing portfolio volatility are key themes that we are addressing.”
About Focus Distribution
Focus Distribution seeks to help asset managers expand marketing and distribution opportunities. Based in Woodstock, NY, the firm has additional offices in Houston, TX, and Philadelphia, PA. For more information, contact info@focusdst.com or visit www.focusdst.com.
About Rayliant Global Advisors
Rayliant was founded in 2016 by Jason Hsu, Ph.D and focuses on generating alpha from investing in China and other inefficient emerging markets. They develop innovative quant strategies that bring together elements of behavioral finance, data science and local market insights. Jason previously co-founded Research Affiliates, a smart beta and asset allocation leader with USD 145 billion in assets managed using its strategies (as of September 30, 2020). He is an adjunct professor in finance at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and has won numerous awards for his research.
About NextFins
NextFins was founded in 2020 with the goal of democratizing access to smart investment ideas. INDF is the first ETF in NextFins’ roadmap. Manny Singh co-founded Kavi Asset Management, a NY-based hedge fund launched in partnership with the Blackstone Group in 2015. Amit Anand co-founded Adi Capital Management, a global long-short equities fund in 2014.
Steve Chun
Focus Distribution
+1 845-901-5184
email us here